Georgia Bulldogs return to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl playoff rematch

Image 1 of 42 ▼ Georgia Bulldogs players arrive in New Orleans and step off the team plane before boarding a bus as they prepare for the Sugar Bowl playoff matchup against Ole Miss ahead of the January 1, 2026 game. (FOX 5)

The Brief Georgia returns to New Orleans seeking redemption in a Sugar Bowl playoff rematch against Ole Miss. Players say improved preparation and focus address lessons learned from last year’s Sugar Bowl loss. Georgia will face Ole Miss on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. Eastern in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal.



The Georgia Bulldogs are back in familiar territory and determined to change the ending.

Georgia arrived in New Orleans this week ahead of a Sugar Bowl playoff rematch against the Ole Miss Rebels, one year after a loss here left what several players described as a lingering disappointment. This time, players say preparation and focus have been different as the Bulldogs return with another chance to advance.

UGA arrives in New Orleans

What they're saying:

"I didn’t feel as though we took our full prep as serious as we should have," one Georgia player said of last year’s Sugar Bowl. "I don’t think we could be any more prepared."

The playoff matchup marks the second meeting between Georgia and Ole Miss this season. Georgia won the first game, but players stressed that the rematch presents a different challenge, especially with Ole Miss entering the game without head coach Lane Kiffin.

"It’s a business trip," reporter Georgia Chambers said while covering the team’s arrival in New Orleans. "Both teams are coming here wanting to win."

Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton enters the Sugar Bowl with far more experience than he had a year ago, when he made his first career playoff start. Now, after a full season as the starter, Stockton said confidence has grown.

"I’d say confidence is the biggest part," Stockton said. "That just comes with a bunch of reps and games going through a whole season."

Georgia players repeatedly pointed to lessons learned from last year’s loss, including managing distractions and maintaining focus throughout bowl week. Several said this year’s preparation has been more disciplined, with fewer outside obligations and more time devoted to football.

"We haven’t had school, so it’s almost so much more time dedicated to just football," one player said. "Less distractions. It’s just us in Athens trying to get better."

The Bulldogs also referenced their first meeting with Ole Miss as a turning point, particularly on defense. Ole Miss scored repeatedly through three quarters, but Georgia shut the Rebels out in the fourth quarter.

"Once we started getting stops, it juiced everybody up," a Georgia defender said. "The first stop felt real good, and we just kept building on that."

That defensive performance has been cited by players as a catalyst for growth, especially among younger contributors in the secondary.

"I think it was a point of growth," one player said. "We saw what we didn’t do well early and what we did right late, and we kept building on that."

Georgia players also emphasized that this year’s team is different from the group that played in last season’s Sugar Bowl, even though many contributors remain.

"Last year’s team is a completely different team than this year’s team," tight end Oscar Delp said. "How everyone’s bought in, it’s been showing up all season."

As Georgia prepares for another postseason game in New Orleans, players acknowledged the emotional weight of returning to the same stage but said motivation is rooted in the present.

"It’s win or lose," one player said. "If you don’t win, you go home."

Georgia vs Ole Miss game time

What's next:

The Sugar Bowl will determine whether Georgia’s season continues and whether the Bulldogs can turn last year’s disappointment into a different outcome.

The 2026 Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels is scheduled for Thursday, January 1, 2026, with kickoff at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central Time) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be televised on ESPN as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round.