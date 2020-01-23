Trae Young named NBA All-Star Game starter

Trae Young continues to write history in his second year with the Atlanta Hawks.

On Thursday night, he was named a starter to the NBA All-Star team, the first Hawk voted a starter since Dikembe Mutombo in 1998. Young is the first Hawk to represent Atlanta in the All-Star Game since Hawk since Joe Johnson in 2010, when Johnson was named a replacement starter.

Young has started 40 games this season and averages 29.2 points per game, third-best mark in the league. He also averages 8.6 assists (fourth), 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He's also had 14 double-double games and an Eastern Conference-leading seven games with 40 points or more.