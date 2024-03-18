These are the top food deals for March Madness

article

As fans fill out their brackets for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, the other big task on the list is figuring out what to eat during the game.

Whether you’re watching the game alone or hosting a watch party, these are some great food deals to enjoy during March Madness.

TGI Fridays March Madness deals

At participating TGI Fridays locations, customers who show their losing March Madness brackets can get six free boneless wings with their choice of sauce between March 19 and April 8. This deal is valid when you dine in and make any food or nonalcoholic drink purchase.

TGI Fridays also has more March Madness deals including $0.50 wings on men’s and women’s tournament game days at participating locations, and $5 Happy Hour drinks Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

Hooters March Madness deals

Hooters has a Baller Bracket Challenge for March Madness. All customers need to do is register at HootersHoops.com and fill out a tournament bracket. Once this is done, you will get a coupon for a free appetizer with a drink purchase. This deal is good from March 21 to March 22 for dine-in purchases.

The restaurant chain is offering other possible prizes, including a trip for two to Mexico, free wings for a year and more.

Grubhub March Madness deals

Grubhub has some cool fast-food meal deals from some of the top restaurants available to customers during every round of the NCAA Tournament from March 21 to April 8.

NCAA First and second rounds

Taco Bell has a buy one, get one free Cantina Chicken Menu item when patrons place an order of $15 or more between March 21 to March 24. Wendy’s: Customers can get a free Baconator for orders of $25 or more between March 21 to March 25. Little Caesars is offering $5 off food orders of $25 or more from March 21 to March 24.

NCAA Sweet Sixteen:

Popeyes: Customers can get free six-piece wings on orders of $20 or more from March 28 to March 29. Pizza Hut is offering $5 off orders of $25 or more from March 28 to March 31. 7-Eleven has a deal where you can get $7 off orders of $20 or more from March 28 to March 31. Jack in the Box is offering $5 off orders of $20 with a purchase of Smashed Jack from March 28 to March 29.

NCAA Elite Eight:

Buffalo Wild Wings has a buy one, get one free wings on orders of $20 or more from March 30 to March 31. Pizza Hut is offering fans $5 off orders of $25 or more from March 28 to March 31. 7-Eleven: Customers can get $7 off orders of $20 or more from March 28 to 31). Chili’s has a deal for $5 off orders of $30 or more from March 30 to March 31.

Final Four/National Championship:

Wendy’s is offering 25% off orders of $25 or more from April 5 to April 8. Jersey Mike’s: Customers can get $5 off orders of $25 or more from April 6 to 8. Applebees is offering $5 off orders of $30 or more from April 6 to April 8.

Buffalo Wild Wings March Madness deals

Buffalo Wild Wings has several offers at its locations during the NCAA Tournament that include a buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders on March 21.

If a men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament game reaches overtime, rewards members can get six free boneless wings. And this deal is good for 30 days after the NCAA championship game.

Beginning on March 19, Buffalo Wild Wings is releasing its March Madness bracket and through March 21 at noon ET, fans can turn in their own tournament brackets. Two patrons with a winning bracket can get year’s worth of free wings and tickets to the 2025 Final Four game.

Potbelly March Madness deals

Potbelly rewards members that purchase any two original or big meatball sandwiches from March 10 to March 31 can get a free original sandwich on their next purchase within 14 days.

Qdoba March Madness deal

Qdoba has a Burrito Bracket Visit Challenge happening through April 8. During the promotion, Qdoba rewards members can earn up to three times the points and a mystery reward at restaurants and online.

Red Robin March Madness deal

Customers visiting certain Red Robin locations can participate in the restaurant’s March Madness promotion from March 18 to April 14, and during that time the restaurant will sell certain burgers plus a side for $12.

Red Robin’s offer is good while dining in (mention "MVP burger lineup" to your server) or on takeout order (use the promo code MVBBGR). The offer is not valid on third-party deliveries and can’t be combined with other special offers.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse March Madness deals

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is running a special deal. If you donate $1 or more at a restaurant through April 8 while paying your bill, the eatery will help provide a new pair of shoes to children in need. Customers can also get a coupon for a free Pizookie during their next visit.

Kona Grill March Madness deals

Kona Grill is getting in on the March Madness fun with their own deals from March 19 to April 18. For $59, customers can get 12 KG Sliders with sides of mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and fries. You can also get a $69 platter of sushi, with a California roll, crab crunch roll, crunchy spicy tuna roll (two pieces), tuna sushi (two pieces), yellowtail sushi (two pieces) and salmon sushi (two pieces).

Yard House March Madness deals

Yard House has a special NCAA Tournament beer bracket called IPA Madness. During the event, fans can get four beers for $15.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




