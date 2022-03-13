Tom Brady announces on Twitter he's coming out of retirement, returning to NFL

article

Tom Brady announced Sunday that he's coming out retirement and will return for his 23rd season to the National Football League.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement on Twitter saying "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he wrote.

Brady's return to the NFL gained attention from the sports world on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted "He's baaackkkk."

"Jalen Ramsey couldn't be happier that Brady is back. Tom Brady unretires: Jalen Ramsey," FOX Sports tweeted.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement in January, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Following his brief retirement, the future Hall of Famer announced his a new endeavor in the movie industry. Last month, it was reported that Brady will play himself in the new film called "80 for Brady." The movie tells the story of four friends and New England Patriots fans who take a road trip to watch Brady and the Pats battle the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017. In that game, Brady led the Patriots to a historic comeback win over the Falcons to win New England’s fifth Super Bowl championship.

Brady became the starter at Michigan in 1998 and led the team to two bowl wins during the course of his collegiate career. He was then drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000. Brady spent 20 seasons with the team — becoming the enduring face of the Patriots during a run that included nine Super Bowl appearances, six of those as a champion.

The All-Pro left the Pats to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the team to a Super Bowl title in his first season there. The Bucs made it back to the playoffs this season but lost to the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl champions, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Brady, 44, has the most touchdown passes in NFL history (624), most passing yards in NFL history (84,520,) 243 regular-season wins, the most in NFL history, and the most in NFL playoff wins in NFL history (35).

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.