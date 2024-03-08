This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers head west for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:36 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:28 AM EST until TUE 8:12 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:40 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

By Daniel Miller
Published 
NASCAR
This weekend's NASCAR race on FOX: 2024 Shriners Children’s 500

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls on when the sport’s top drivers compete in the 54th race at Phoenix Raceway. (FOX Sports)

NASCAR heads to the desert this weekend for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series in Avondale, Arizona.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, followed by the Shriners Children’s 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Blaney is one of the favorites to win Sunday, but other drivers are in the mix to claim the title, including Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch. 

William Byron won last year’s race at Phoenix Raceway, beating Larson in overtime to win his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race.

Sunday’s event marks the 54th race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the series’ history.

Phoenix Raceway is 1 mile long and will require drivers to complete 312 laps around the track. 

Kevin Harvick has the most wins in track history, which first opened in 1964, with the Cup Series holding its inaugural race in 1988, according to NASCAR.com

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 