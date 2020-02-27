Spring training exclusive: Who will win the battle for third base?

Expand / Collapse search

NORTH PORT, Fla. - FOX 5 Sports Reporter Justin Felder talks at spring training with our Braves insider, Kevin McAplin, about Atlanta's two options at third base -- Johan Camargo and Austin Riley -- after the departure of Josh Donaldson in free agency.