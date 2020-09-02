Reports: Atlanta United sells Pity Martínez to Saudi club

According to multiple reports, Atlanta United has agreed to sell Pity Martínez to Saudi club Al-Nassr for a reported $18 million.

The Five Stripes have not commented on the potential deal.

When Martínez officially joined the club in January 2019, Atlanta United reportedly agreed to a transfer fee of $14 million, which was one of the highest in Major League Soccer history.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez #10 of Atlanta United dribbles the ball during a game between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United FC at Marecedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos Expand

Through the 47 matches he played for the Five Stripes, Martínez scored 11 goals and had 13 assists.