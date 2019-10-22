Report: Falcons trade Mohamed Sanu to Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons have traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots. According to sources, the Falcons traded Sanu in exchange for a second round draft pick.

The Atlanta Falcons acquired Sanu prior to the 2016 season. Sanu proved to be a reliable target for Matt Ryan catching 71.9 percent of the passes thrown his way. He was often a "go-to player" on third downs, 130 of Sanu’s 225 receptions resulted in a first down for the Falcons.