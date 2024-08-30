Recipe: Walkin' Taco & Spaghett
Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff gets you ready for your next Georgia football tailgate with an easy snack and trendy cocktail.
Walkin' Tacos
INGREDIENTS:
- Snack bags of chips (Fritos, Doritos...etc.)
- Vegetarian chili
- Diced tomatoes
- Shredded cheese
- Sour cream
- Shredded lettuce
DIRECTIONS:
Open snack bags of chips and add preferred toppings inside.
Serve with a fork or spoon.
Spaghett (Cocktail)
INGREDIENTS:
- Beer of choice
- 1 oz Aperol
- 0.5 oz lemon
DIRECTIONS:
Pour off (or drink) 1/4 of the beer bottle.
Use a funnel to pour in Aperol and lemon.