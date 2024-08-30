Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Walkin' Taco & Spaghett

Published  August 30, 2024
Published  August 30, 2024 4:10pm EDT
Recipes
FOX 5 Atlanta

Walkin' Taco and Spiget Recipes

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff gets you ready for your next Georgia football tailgate with an easy snack and trendy cocktail.


Walkin' Tacos

INGREDIENTS:

  • Snack bags of chips (Fritos, Doritos...etc.)
  • Vegetarian chili
  • Diced tomatoes
  • Shredded cheese
  • Sour cream
  • Shredded lettuce

DIRECTIONS:

Open snack bags of chips and add preferred toppings inside. 
Serve with a fork or spoon.

Spaghett (Cocktail)

INGREDIENTS:

  • Beer of choice
  • 1 oz Aperol
  • 0.5 oz lemon

DIRECTIONS:
Pour off (or drink) 1/4 of the beer bottle.
Use a funnel to pour in Aperol and lemon.