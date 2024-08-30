Recipe: Football Helmet Oreo Truffles & Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade
It's nearly gameday, and it's time to break out that tailgate spread.
If you're looking to try something new, Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has a cure for your sweet tooth on a Georgia gameday with a dessert and Bulldog themed cocktail.
Football Helmet Oreo Truffles
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 36 Oreo cookies (crushed)
- 4 oz semi-sweet chocolate (to melt)
- 16 Pretzel twists
- Red or black icing pen
- Metallic sprinkles (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix the cream cheese and cookie crumbs until blended.
- Shape into 12-15 (1-2 inch) balls to resemble helmets. Freeze for 10 minutes.
- Dip the balls in melted chocolate.
- Insert a pretzel piece into each for the face mask and place metallic sprinkles on each side.
- Place in a single layer in a shallow waxed paper-lined pan.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.
- Decorate the helmets using decorating icing with your favorite player's number and small round candies.
- Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.
Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade
INGREDIENTS (for 2 drinks):
- 2 oz gin
- 1.5 oz maraschino liqueur
- 2 oz lime juice
- 0.5 oz juice from maraschino cherry jar
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
- 4 oz lime soda water
DIRECTIONS:
- Add gin, maraschino liqueur, lime juice, cherry juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass.
- Top with lime soda water and serve with a cherry garnish.