Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Football Helmet Oreo Truffles & Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 4:04pm EDT
Recipes
FOX 5 Atlanta

Oreo Helmet Balls and Sic'em Cherry Limeade Recipes

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has a cure for your sweet tooth on a Georgia gameday with a desert and Bulldog themed cocktail.

It's nearly gameday, and it's time to break out that tailgate spread. 

If you're looking to try something new, Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has a cure for your sweet tooth on a Georgia gameday with a dessert and Bulldog themed cocktail.

Football Helmet Oreo Truffles

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 36 Oreo cookies (crushed)
  • 4 oz semi-sweet chocolate (to melt)
  • 16 Pretzel twists
  • Red or black icing pen
  • Metallic sprinkles (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix the cream cheese and cookie crumbs until blended.
  2. Shape into 12-15 (1-2 inch) balls to resemble helmets. Freeze for 10 minutes.
  3. Dip the balls in melted chocolate.
  4. Insert a pretzel piece into each for the face mask and place metallic sprinkles on each side.
  5. Place in a single layer in a shallow waxed paper-lined pan.
  6. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.
  7. Decorate the helmets using decorating icing with your favorite player's number and small round candies.
  8. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.

 

Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade

INGREDIENTS (for 2 drinks):

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1.5 oz maraschino liqueur
  • 2 oz lime juice
  • 0.5 oz juice from maraschino cherry jar
  • 0.5 oz simple syrup
  • 4 oz lime soda water

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add gin, maraschino liqueur, lime juice, cherry juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass.
  3. Top with lime soda water and serve with a cherry garnish.