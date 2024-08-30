Recipe: Football Helmet Oreo Truffles & Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade

It's nearly gameday, and it's time to break out that tailgate spread.

If you're looking to try something new, Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has a cure for your sweet tooth on a Georgia gameday with a dessert and Bulldog themed cocktail.

Football Helmet Oreo Truffles

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz cream cheese

36 Oreo cookies (crushed)

4 oz semi-sweet chocolate (to melt)

16 Pretzel twists

Red or black icing pen

Metallic sprinkles (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Mix the cream cheese and cookie crumbs until blended. Shape into 12-15 (1-2 inch) balls to resemble helmets. Freeze for 10 minutes. Dip the balls in melted chocolate. Insert a pretzel piece into each for the face mask and place metallic sprinkles on each side. Place in a single layer in a shallow waxed paper-lined pan. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. Decorate the helmets using decorating icing with your favorite player's number and small round candies. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.

Sic 'Em Cherry Limeade

INGREDIENTS (for 2 drinks):

2 oz gin

1.5 oz maraschino liqueur

2 oz lime juice

0.5 oz juice from maraschino cherry jar

0.5 oz simple syrup

4 oz lime soda water

DIRECTIONS: