Police: NFL player Earl Thomas of Ravens was held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair
The wife of Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas III is accused of having briefly held a loaded gun to her husband's head last month after she allegedly caught him cheating on her, according to police in Texas.
Nina Thomas allegedly held a loaded pistol “less than a foot” from the head of the seven-time Pro Bowler after using Snapchat to track him to a rental home in Austin -- where she found him in bed with another woman, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.