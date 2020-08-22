Paula Caray, wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, dies

Paula Caray, wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, passed away Saturday, the team announced in a statement.

"Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Paula Caray earlier today, wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends including her son Josh and daughter Shayelyn, and stepchildren Chip and Cindy," the Braves' statement read.

Chip Caray currently serves as a Braves television broadcaster.