Orange Bowl fever grips Georgia: Bulldogs' determination soars as team departs for Miami

The anticipation hung thick in the air as Georgia concluded its last practice session in Athens on Tuesday, setting the stage for their imminent journey to Miami. The Bulldogs are gearing up for the Orange Bowl clash against the unbeaten Florida State. The team remains unwavering in its commitment despite falling short in the SEC Championship earlier this month.

As the team bids farewell to Athens, their focus shifts to the significance of this final practice before the pivotal matchup. The players, driven by a collective determination, emphasize the importance of this game despite its exclusion from the national title contention.

With an outgoing senior class on the verge of etching their names in the school's history as the winningest, the Bulldogs channel their energy toward the opportunity to lay the groundwork for a promising 2024 campaign. The sting of the recent loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship serves as fuel, propelling them to give their all on the field.

The Orange Bowl narrative takes an intriguing turn with Florida State, the ACC champion with a flawless 13-0 record, facing the Bulldogs. Despite the absence of championship aspirations, Georgia's players are undeterred, contrasting with Florida State's decision to sideline several key players, more than a dozen, to avoid potential injuries ahead of the NFL draft.

While Georgia has seen no public declarations of players sitting out, the likelihood of star athletes, such as tight end Brock Bowers, taking the field in South Florida remains uncertain, particularly considering the challenges posed by an injury-plagued season.

Yet, amidst uncertainties, the commitment of high-profile players to don the red and black for one last game resonates strongly, not only with the departing seniors but also with the underclassmen who keenly observe. The Bulldogs express genuine enthusiasm for this final opportunity, recognizing its significance even without the allure of contending for another national title.

Florida State will turn to No. 3 QB as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl and Brock Glenn will start against Georgia on Saturday, the Seminoles said Monday.

Earlier in the day, 247Sports and The Athletic reported Rodemaker intends to enter the transfer portal.

Rodemaker participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles (13-0) arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas night to begin final preparations for the matchup with Georgia (12-1) and Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke of Glenn’s looming start after getting off the plane.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) runs with the ball during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl.

Glenn also started the ACC championship game for Florida State.

"Definitely excited to see him take the step from his first start to his second start," Norvell said. "A lot of confidence in what he’ll be able to do, what he’ll be able to accomplish. It’s part of the new age of college athletics. I know Brock is going to be fired up and excited for the opportunity that he has."

A redshirt junior quarterback, Rodemaker stepped in for injured Jordan Travis on Nov. 18 to guide Florida State to a win over North Alabama. A week later, he led Florida State to a victory at Florida. In 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Glenn has completed 10 of 25 passes for 90 yards this season, starting for the Seminoles against Louisville in the ACC championship game. Early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek, who signed on Wednesday, is also set to join the team for bowl practices.

The Seminoles have also welcomed in Washington State transfer Cam Ward and Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei for visits in December. Neither quarterback has made a decision about where he will play in 2024.

Florida State will be shorthanded for the bowl game. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive end Jared Verse have all entered the NFL draft early and opted out. Tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are entering the draft but have not clarified if they will play in the bowl game.

"It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in," Norvell said. "I’m grateful for every player that we have."

Georgia arrived in South Florida late Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report