No change in CFP top 4 ahead of key SEC Championship game

ATHENS, Ga. - It is the final Tuesday release of the College Football Playoff rankings and no big surprise that the top four remained unchanged with each of the top four dominating their games this past Saturday.

Ohio State (12-0), LSU (12-0), Clemson (12-0), and Georgia (11-1) continue to hold strong in the top four.

But don't expect all four teams to be in the top four when the final rankings come out this Sunday and the bowl games are officially announced. That's is because No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia will be battling it out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the top 25 rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Baylor
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Florida
  10. Penn State
  11. Auburn
  12. Alabama
  13. Oregon
  14. Michigan
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Iowa
  17. Memphis
  18. Minnesota
  19. Boise State
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Appalachian State
  22. USC
  23. Virginia
  24. Navy
  25. Oklahoma State