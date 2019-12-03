No change in CFP top 4 ahead of key SEC Championship game

It is the final Tuesday release of the College Football Playoff rankings and no big surprise that the top four remained unchanged with each of the top four dominating their games this past Saturday.

Ohio State (12-0), LSU (12-0), Clemson (12-0), and Georgia (11-1) continue to hold strong in the top four.

But don't expect all four teams to be in the top four when the final rankings come out this Sunday and the bowl games are officially announced. That's is because No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia will be battling it out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the top 25 rankings: