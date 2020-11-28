No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.

After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Daniels overthrew a few open receivers and took two sacks. But Georgia (6-2) barley needed Daniels to pass at all. The Bulldogs ran for 332 yards.

Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina (2-7) got a first down.

Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards. The Bulldogs didn’t attempt a pass after Daniels’ 31-yard touchdown strike to Arian Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter gave them a 45-10 lead.

Georgia got the ball back with 9:27 left and ran 12 straight times, taking a knee at first-and-goal at the 1 to mercifully end it. The Bulldogs averaged 8 yards a run when Daniels sacks were removed from their total.

The Gamecocks can barely field a team. Nearly 20 players couldn’t play because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. Another seven players have opted out, several since the school fired coach Will Muschamp two weeks ago, including Israel Mukuamu, the defensive back whose three interceptions led South Carolina to a stunning 20-17 double overtime win over then third ranked Georgia last season.

Advertisement

Leading receiver Shi Smith and SEC sack leader Kingsley Enagbare were out for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina has lost five in a row, allowing at least 45 points in four of the defeats.

Georgia: The Bulldogs have their regular-season finale at home Saturday against Vanderbilt.