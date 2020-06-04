NASCAR updates its schedule through Aug. 2

NASCAR is set to run its All-Star race on a Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway and added one more weeknight Cup Series race as part of its latest revised schedule through July.

NASCAR has revamped its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and announced even more changes on Thursday.

NASCAR will keep its scheduled twinbill weekend later this month at Pocono Raceway. The track is still scheduled to hold a Truck Series and Cup Series race on June 27 and an Xfinity Series and Cup Series race on June 28. The compressed schedule because of the pandemic has forced NASCAR to run races from all three national series multiple days a week. NASCAR crammed five Cup races on the schedule from May 17 to May 30.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26: Trucks race during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The rest of the Cup schedule includes a July 5 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 12 at Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star race on July 15 at Charlotte, July 19 at Texas Motor Speedway and July 23 at Kansas Speedway. The new schedule wraps Aug. 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The All-Star race is usually held in May and New Hampshire was bumped from its July date. Pocono, Indy and Kentucky stayed the same.

NASCAR also scheduled five Truck races and six second-tier Xfinity races. The Cup Series races again Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The schedule for the rest of the season will be released at a later date.

The revisions announced Thursday:

-- Friday, June 26 at Pocono: ARCA

-- Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Trucks

-- Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Cup

-- Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity

-- Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Cup

-- Saturday, July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity

-- Sunday, July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup

-- Thursday, July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity

-- Friday, July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity

-- Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky: Trucks

-- Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky: Cup

-- Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte Oval: ARCA

-- Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Open)

-- Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Race)

-- Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Xfinity

-- Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Trucks

-- Sunday, July 19 at Texas: Cup

-- Thursday, July 23 at Kansas: Cup

-- Friday, July 24 at Kansas: Trucks

-- Friday, July 24 at Kansas: ARCA

-- Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Trucks

-- Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity

-- Sunday, Aug. 2 at New Hampshire: Cup