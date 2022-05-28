Atlanta Braves promote top prospect Michael Harris II from Double-A

article

A DeKalb County native could make his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Major League Baseball club announced the promotion of outfield prospect Michael Harris II to the majors, optioning outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Harris will wear No. 23.

Harris is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Atlanta's farm system according to MLB Pipeline. Harris began the season in Double-A Mississippi before skipping Triple-A to make his MLB debut. In 196 plate appearances for Mississippi, Harris was batting .305 with a .372 on-base percentage, slugging .506. Harris also stole 11 bases.

The Atlanta Braves selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Stockbridge High School.

The Atlanta Braves haven't officially announced Saturdays starting lineup against the Miami Marlins.