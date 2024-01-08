Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill catches 13th TD of season days after fire damages home

By Daniel Miller
Published 
NFL
FOX TV Digital Team
7f8643b5- article

Tyreek Hill caught his 13th touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night less than a week after a fire damaged his home. (Hill photo courtesy of Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Fire damage to Hill's home. Photo cour

Expand

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Less than a week after a fire damaged his home, Tyreek Hill ended his remarkable regular season with an impressive stat line for the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. 

Hill finished the game with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, his 13th TD of the season. 

The Super Bowl champion celebrated with a back flip in the end zone four days after a fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom at his South Florida home on Jan. 3. 

Tyreek-Hill-back-flip.jpg

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

RELATED: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s Florida mansion catches fire

Hill was at practice when the incident occurred at the $6.9 million residence. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press last week that the fire was accidental. 

According to the AP, Taylor did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. He said the investigation is now closed.

Tyreek-Hills-home-damaged-by-fire.jpg

A fire caused damage to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home on Jan. 3 in South Florida. (Photo courtesy of WSVN)

Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water. Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the home. Citing a property listing, the AP reported that multiple bedrooms, a home theater and a den were among the rooms upstairs.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters gathered outside the house on Jan. 3 that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

The All-Pro receiver posted stellar numbers this regular season with 119 receptions, 13 touchdowns, and a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards. 

Miami lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night with the AFC East division title on the line. The Bills not only won the division but earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the Dolphins fell to the sixth seed and will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 




 