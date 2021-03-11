Josh Gordon playing in Fan Controlled Football League

It was a familiar sight for football fans: Josh Gordon making an unbelievable touchdown catch. This time, however, it was in a much different venue.

Gordon made a splash last weekend during his debut in the Fan Controlled Football League, a new startup league that is playing games at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Gordon caught two touchdowns, including a game-winning Hail Mary for his team, the Zappers.

"I don't have all the answers right now," said Gordon. "I think that's OK. I think I know how to get back to where I'm trying to go, but I think I'm in the right place to get there."

A talented wide receiver, Gordon has also dealt with off-field problems. The 29-year-old is currently suspended from the NFL, and has missed three full seasons during his career because of violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Gordon declined to go into specifics about what led to his current suspension.

"I can't lie and say everything worked out the way you want it to," said Gordon. "It stings a little bit, but after a while, the pain kind of fades. You realize, you're here now where you want to go. You've just got to keep moving forward, keep grinding, keep doing what I love to do, and what I feel I was put here to do."

That led Gordon to the FCF, a football league that broacasts its games through the online streaming service Twitch. Last weekend's games, where Gordon caught the Hail Mary, had over a million views on Twitch. Gordon says he asked the Seahawks for his release so he could play in the league, which he was drawn to by Zappers co-owner Bob Menery, a comedian and social media influencer.

Gordon hopes this experience can show NFL teams he still has the talent to play in the league.

"I had a great career I think, it's still going," said Gordon. "I'm interested to see how and when and where it plays out. For now, this is where I'm at, hopefully somebody looks at it and says, 'hey, maybe we could use this guy down the road.'"

This week's FCF game will also be a reunion of sorts for Gordon, where he'll again catch passes from a former NFL teammate. Gordon is on the same team as Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The two played together for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Manziel's participation in the FCF brought a lot of initial attention to the league.

"We've been like a family for many years, I think things pick back up where they were as the friendship goes; and hopefully the football connection as well."