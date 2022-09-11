How to stream Atlanta Falcons games with FOX Sports

article

Are you looking a way to stream this week's Atlanta Falcons game?

You can watch NFL games in your market on FOX on just about any device with a cable subscription.

Here's how to stream on foxsports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Watch on laptop, desktop

First, go to foxsports.com with your internet browser.

Open the menu, if you're a mobile user, and click "Watch." This button should be on the left for desktop users.

Select the game you're trying to watch.

In the top right corner of the video player, click "sign in with TV provider." Enter the login credentials to your cable subscription.

Enjoy the game!

Watch on phone

Download FOX Sports from the Apple Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android users.

The app may ask you to create an account and pick your favorite teams when you first open it.

Press the "Watch" icon that depicts a TV with a "play" button in the middle.

Select the game you'd like to watch. Sign in with your cable provider, if you haven't already.

Now, your streaming!

Other streaming devices

The FOX Sports app is also available on the following devices: