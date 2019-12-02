Hawks beat Warriors, end 10-game losing streak

Trae Young scored 24 points, rookie De'Andre Hunter added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 104-79 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the NBA. The Warriors (4-18) finished with a season low in points (4-18). It was the lowest point total allowed by the Hawks (5-16). It also marked the Hawks first win over the Warriors since 2015.

Golden State dressed just nine players, even with center Kevon Looney returning to action after missing 19 games with a nerve condition. Rookie Eric Paschall led Golden State with 24 points, but his teammates combined to shoot 24 of 72, and the Warriors were slowed by 25 turnovers, which the Hawks converted into 25 points. The Warriors were missing Draymond Green, DeAngelo Russell and Stephen Curry, among others.

The Hawks expanded a nine-point halftime lead to 76-53 in the third quarter when Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the period. Golden State carried the action over most of the first quarter. But Hunter rallied the Hawks, scoring six consecutive points early in the second quarter, giving Atlanta the lead for good on a pair of jumpers and a couple free throws. Hunter scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a dislocated finger. After the game, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce said X-rays performed on Hunter were negative.



