Hall of Famer, former Braves broadcaster Don Sutton dies at 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died. He was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela.

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 75. The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Don Sutton," the Braves said in a team statement. "A generation of Braves fans came to know his voice, as Don spent 28 seasons broadcasting Braves games after a 23-year, Hall-of-Fame major league career with the Dodgers, Astros, Brewers and Angels. Don was as feared on the mound as he was beloved in the booth. A 300-game winner who was a four-time All-Star, Don brought an unmatched knowledge of the game and his sharp wit to his calls. But despite all the success, Don never lost his generous character or humble personality. It is with a heavy heart that we send our condolences and sympathies to Don’s entire family, including his wife Mary, his son Daron and his daughters Staci and Jacquie."

His son, broadcaster Daron Sutton, posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon writing:

"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace."

Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26. He spent 16 of his 23 major league seasons with the Dodgers.

Sutton was a fixture on Braves broadcasts for 28 years, calling games on both television and radio. Sutton, elected to the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame in 2015 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998, joined the broadcast team after a 23-year major league career.

