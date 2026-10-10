Georgia Tech claims 28-25 win over Duke despite Atlanta showers

article

The Brief Georgia Tech secured a 28-25 victory over Duke on Saturday. Trelain Maddox scored three touchdowns, including the go-ahead one-yard run with 54 seconds remaining, according to the Associated Press. Duke kicker Gavin Strange missed a potential game-tying 33-yard field goal with five seconds left.



Despite showers across Atlanta on Saturday afternoon from the remnants of Isaias, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets went on to claim a 28-25 victory over Duke at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What we know:

Georgia Tech marched 61 yards in eight plays during the final minutes to capture their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season.

Running back Trelain Maddox led the Yellow Jackets with 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns. According to the Associated Press, Maddox scored the decisive one-yard touchdown with just 54 seconds remaining on the clock.

Quarterback Alberto Mendoza completed 23 of 30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown to Jordan Allen, who caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

The AP noted that Duke had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but kicker Gavin Strange missed a 33-yard field goal wide left. Duke running back Nate Sheppard posted 99 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 91 receiving yards in the loss.

Dig deeper:

Maddox also delivered the game's biggest highlight in the third quarter, breaking free for a 60-yard touchdown run to give Georgia Tech a 21-10 advantage. Head coach Brent Key praised Maddox's leadership, noting after the game that the win marked the first time this season the Yellow Jackets played as a complete team.

What we don't know:

Post-game reports did not detail any immediate injuries on either side, so it remains unclear if key starters suffered any setbacks during the physical matchup.

It is also unknown whether slick turf from the lingering Atlanta showers played a role in Duke's missed 33-yard field goal as time expired.

What's next:

Georgia Tech hits the road next Saturday to face ACC opponent Virginia Tech. Duke returns home to host rival North Carolina.