Georgia Tech ousts coach Geoff Collins after 1-3 start

According to reports, Geoff Collins just became the third Power Five coach to be fired in the past three weeks.

Following the Yellow Jackets losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF, the Georgia Tech board held a meeting to discuss the progress of Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Ultimately, the board made the decision to cut the Georgia native. Stansbury's future with the team is still up in the air.

Georgia Tech is expected to continue the current season, without Collins, with a game scheduled Saturday at Pittsburgh.