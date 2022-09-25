Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Tech ousts coach Geoff Collins after 1-3 start

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Geoff Collins of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reacts to the officials against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kev

According to reports, Geoff Collins just became the third Power Five coach to be fired in the past three weeks.

Following the Yellow Jackets losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF, the Georgia Tech board held a meeting to discuss the progress of Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Ultimately, the board made the decision to cut the Georgia native. Stansbury's future with the team is still up in the air.

Georgia Tech is expected to continue the current season, without Collins, with a game scheduled Saturday at Pittsburgh.