No. 25 LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech 69-53

Tari Eason didn’t panic when No. 25 Louisiana State trailed throughout the first half against Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Eason knows the Tigers are at their best after halftime.

He scored a career-high 23 points to help LSU recover from a 15-point first-half deficit, beating the Yellow Jackets 69-53 and remaining undefeated.

"We started off slow in the first half but we’re a second-half team and knew we’re a second-half team," Eason said. "During halftime we just kind of locked in and told ourselves our worst half is behind us and put our best foot forward, and that’s what we did in the second half."

The Tigers outscored the Yellow Jackets 39-19 after the break.

Xavier Pinson had 13 points and Brandon Murray added 10 points for LSU (9-0).

The cold-shooting Tigers trailed 24-9 at one point — their first deficit of the season that was more than 10 points. But they surged late in the first half and pulled even at 40-40 early in the second half.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE