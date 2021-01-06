Georgia Tech, Louisville to play in 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will feature the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who will open ACC play against Louisville on Sept. 2, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This will be just the second time in the game's history that two teams from the same conference will meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. It's each team's third appearance in the game.

The last time the Yellow Jackets played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, they fell 42-41 in double overtime to Tennessee in 2017.

"We’re proud to add another Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to our six-year series of home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," Georgia Tech Athletics Director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "In addition to the excitement that playing in one of the world’s best sports venues affords to our student-athletes and fans, being a part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game gives us the chance to display our program, our institution and our city to what is always a large national television audience. We thank Peach Bowl, Inc. and AMB Sports + Entertainment for the opportunity and are looking forward to bringing Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

Like the 2022 matchup versus Clemson, the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is part of Georgia Tech’s six-year agreement to play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26. The game will be included in Georgia Tech’s season-ticket packages and Tech season-ticket members will have priority access to preferred seating options (including premium seating), as well as parking.

"We couldn’t be more excited that another one of our six upcoming home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is going to be the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Louisville," Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "It’s another great opportunity for Georgia Tech and our student-athletes to showcase our program and our culture in the world’s premier football stadium, in one of college football’s premier games and in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from our campus."

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will represent only the third time Louisville and Georgia Tech have faced off on the gridiron. Georgia Tech currently holds a 2-0 advantage over Louisville all-time, including a 46-27 win over the Cardinals this past season.

"Louisville with Coach Satterfield and Georgia Tech with Coach Collins are two teams on the rise in the ACC and with their successful recruiting classes, they should be competing for divisional championships in 2023," Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to another compelling matchup when the two programs meet to open the season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game."