Georgia Tech football sets high internal expectations for 2025 season under Coach Brent Key

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2025 8:05pm EDT
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Head coach Brent Key acknowledges high internal expectations for Georgia Tech's football program, fueled by the return of experienced players and last year's improvements.
    • Key emphasizes the importance of internal expectations over external ones, suggesting they should always be higher within the team.
    • Georgia Tech's season opener is set for August 29 in Colorado, marking the start of a potentially defining year under Key's leadership.

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech kicked off its 2025 football season with the start of fall camp on Monday, as the Yellow Jackets prepare for what they hope will be a strong campaign in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What we know:

Head coach Brent Key, entering another season at the helm, acknowledged that expectations are running high within the program. A number of experienced players return to a team that showed significant improvement last year, helping to raise hopes among coaches and fans alike.

What they're saying:

"They’re internal expectations, because they stay internal," Key said. "Y’all’s job is external. Our job is internal. The difference is y’all tell us your external expectations. I mean, they’re high. They’re very high. And that’s all I’ll say is that, you know, no matter what the external expectations are, they should never be higher than what your internal expectations are of yourself."

What's next:

The Yellow Jackets are set to open their season on August 29 in Colorado, getting an early start to accommodate the travel schedule. The season opener marks the beginning of what many inside the program believe could be a defining year under Key’s leadership.

As preseason camp ramps up, so does anticipation across campus and among fans eager to see if Georgia Tech can make a push toward the top of the ACC standings.

The Source: FOX 5 Sports spoke with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key for this article. 

