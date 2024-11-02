Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway ruled out of ‘Cocktail Party’ with a left hamstring injury

article

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was ruled out of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgia with a left hamstring injury.

Lagway returned to the sideline in the second half with a wrap on his leg and using crutches, the second Gators quarterback to go down this season.

Replays showed Lagway grabbing his hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He was carted off the field to a loud ovation and with the Gators leading 10-3 in rivalry known as "The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 02: Trainers help Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) onto a cart during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz is already out for the season with a torn ligament in his left knee, so the Gators had to turn to walk-on Aidan Warner against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

Lagway, a highly touted freshman from Texas, completed 2 of 6 passes for 47 yards, including a 43-yarder to Aidan Mizell for a touchdown.

How did the Gators end up with a walk-on playing meaningful snaps in a meaningful game? Florida coach Billy Napier has lost seven scholarship QBs earlier than expected during his three years in Gainesville.

Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transferred after Napier’s first spring in 2022. Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft after one up-and-down season. Backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed following his arrest on child pornography charges. Former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller struggled to stay healthy and moved on.

Napier withdrew a scholarship offer to four-star commitment Marcus Stokes after video emerged of him singing lyrics that contained a racial slur. And signee Jaden Rashada never made it to Gainesville after a name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million fell through.

Rashada ended up at Arizona State for a year and then transferred to Georgia. He’s now suing Napier and a prominent booster over the NIL deal.

Colorado State transfer Clay Millen is the third scholarship QB on Florida’s roster, but Warner has been ahead of him on Napier’s depth chart.