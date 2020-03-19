Former Falcons LB Campbell signing with Arizona Cardinals

article

Former Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has a new home in Arizona.

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals for $8.5 million, according to ESPN.

The Falcons drafted Campbell in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played in all 16 games for Atlanta last season, putting up 75 tackles, two sacks, five passes defensed and two interceptions. The Minnesota product had taken a big step forward in 2019 as one of the Falcons' most reliable run-stoppers and had even been a rumored trade target last season.