Former Braves star Freddie Freeman featured in new documentary

article

The Brief MLB Network will premiere "Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story" on Thursday at 8 p.m. The documentary highlights Freeman’s 12 seasons with the Braves and his life off the field Former Atlanta teammates contribute to the 90-minute film honoring Freeman’s legacy



Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman will be the subject of a new 90-minute documentary set to premiere next week on MLB Network.

What we know:

Titled "Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story," the film explores Freeman’s decorated 12-season career with the Braves, his current role with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his life off the field.

Several of Freeman’s former Atlanta teammates participated in the project, offering insights into his impact on the game and clubhouse culture.

In a recent interview with MLB Network, Freeman reflected on what it means to have his journey and legacy captured in this way.

The documentary will debut Thursday at 8 p.m. on MLB Network.