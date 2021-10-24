Expand / Collapse search

Field goal as time expired seals Falcons comeback against Miami

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Get (Getty Images)

MIAMI - Quarterback Matt Ryan helped the Atlanta Falcons pull off a late comeback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan finished 25-for-40 passing with 336 yards and two TD passes. A field goal that split the uprights as time expired sealed with win for Atlanta (3-3). 

Tight end Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 163 yards, including a miraculous one-handed catch. 

The Falcons will host rival Carolina on Oct. 31. 

