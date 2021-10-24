Field goal as time expired seals Falcons comeback against Miami
article
MIAMI - Quarterback Matt Ryan helped the Atlanta Falcons pull off a late comeback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Ryan finished 25-for-40 passing with 336 yards and two TD passes. A field goal that split the uprights as time expired sealed with win for Atlanta (3-3).
Tight end Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 163 yards, including a miraculous one-handed catch.
The Falcons will host rival Carolina on Oct. 31.
