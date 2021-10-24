Field goal as time expired seals Falcons comeback against Miami

article

Quarterback Matt Ryan helped the Atlanta Falcons pull off a late comeback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan finished 25-for-40 passing with 336 yards and two TD passes. A field goal that split the uprights as time expired sealed with win for Atlanta (3-3).

Tight end Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 163 yards, including a miraculous one-handed catch.

The Falcons will host rival Carolina on Oct. 31.

