Falcons survive late scare, upset Rams 27-24 on Robinson’s record run

The Brief Bijan Robinson’s 93-yard touchdown run and 195 rushing yards powered Atlanta’s 27-24 upset win. Zane Gonzalez drilled a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds left after Atlanta blew two 21-point leads. Rookie Xavier Watts intercepted Matthew Stafford twice, sealing the win after the Rams tied it late.



Bijan Robinson ripped off a franchise-record 93-yard touchdown run and finished with 195 rushing yards as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 upset of the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

What we know:

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining to seal the win after Atlanta squandered two separate 21-point leads. The Falcons also got a defensive touchdown from Jessie Bates III, who returned an interception 34 yards for a score.

Atlanta built a 21-0 halftime lead and stretched it to 24-3 early in the second half, fueled by explosive plays on both sides of the ball. Robinson’s 93-yard run, the longest in franchise history and the NFL’s longest rush this season, came after rookie Xavier Watts intercepted Matthew Stafford in the second quarter and gave Atlanta the ball at its own 7-yard line.

The Rams mounted a comeback behind Stafford, who rebounded from three interceptions to pull Los Angeles even at 24-24. Stafford tied the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 2:46 remaining.

Los Angeles had already cut into the lead late in the third quarter when Stafford threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson. Earlier, the Rams closed to within 24-17 after Emmanuel Forbes Jr. blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by Gonzalez and Jarred Verse returned the loose ball 76 yards for a touchdown. It was the Rams’ first blocked kick returned for a touchdown since 1986.

Watts sealed the outcome defensively with his second interception of the night, Stafford’s third, stopping the Rams on a fourth-down play from the Atlanta 27 with 9:04 remaining.

The Falcons improved to 7-9 and extended their winning streak to three games. Robinson also set the franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a season. He needed 151 rushing and receiving yards to break William Andrews’ 1983 mark of 2,176 and finished the night with 229 scrimmage yards. Robinson added five catches for 34 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown reception, and now has 2,255 scrimmage yards on the season.

The Rams fell to 11-5 and lost their second straight game after entering the week leading the NFL in scoring and total yards. Los Angeles was shut out in the first half and did not reach the end zone until late in the third quarter.

Stafford, a three-time Pro Bowl selection this season, completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He entered the game with only five interceptions all season and now has a career-best 42 touchdown passes.

Dig deeper:

Injuries also factored into the night. For the Rams, wide receiver Davante Adams and starting offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Alaric Jackson were held out as the team prioritized playoff health. Running back Blake Corum injured his right ankle in the second quarter and was listed as questionable, as was safety Jaylen McCollough with a hip injury. Cornerback Roger McCreary was active after coming off injured reserve.

For the Falcons, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus left in the third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. was questionable with an ankle injury, while Mike Hughes missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain. Inside linebacker Josh Woods was inactive due to a personal matter.

What's next:

Los Angeles’ playoff positioning was already set after Seattle and San Francisco both won Sunday. The Rams entered the game as the NFC’s No. 5 seed and are locked into a first-round road matchup against an NFC South opponent.

Up next, the Rams close the regular season at home Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons finish their season at home Sunday against New Orleans, which Atlanta beat 24-10 on Nov. 23.