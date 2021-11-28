Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:15 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County

Falcons snap losing streak, defeat Jaguars 21-14

By MARK LONG
Published 
Atlanta Falcons
Associated Press
article

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by

Expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Atlanta Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks in a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.

They put an emphasis on playing "smarter football" against Jacksonville, and it paid off. It surely helped that the Jaguars (2-9) made all the early mistakes.

Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on Jacksonville’s second series. James Robinson fumbled on the team’s next drive.

Atlanta initially turned Robinson’s turnover into a field goal, but Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was flagged for leveraging. That gave the Falcons a new set of downs, and Patterson found a gaping hope up the middle for a 12-yard TD run.

Patterson also had a 7-yard score on the game’s opening possession. He finished with 108 yards rushing and 27 more receiving.

The Falcons led 14-0 and then 21-3 on Matt Ryan’s TD pass to Russell Gage, but the Jags clawed their way back into the game late. Lawrence found Tavon Austin for a score and connected with James O’Shaughnessy for a 2-point conversion. Matt Wright added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth period to make it a one-score game.

Jacksonville forced a punt and got the ball back with 2:14 remaining, but Lawrence threw incomplete on four straight downs.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Atlanta returns home to host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay next Sunday.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

_____