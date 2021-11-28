Falcons snap losing streak, defeat Jaguars 21-14

article

Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Atlanta Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks in a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.

They put an emphasis on playing "smarter football" against Jacksonville, and it paid off. It surely helped that the Jaguars (2-9) made all the early mistakes.

Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on Jacksonville’s second series. James Robinson fumbled on the team’s next drive.

Atlanta initially turned Robinson’s turnover into a field goal, but Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was flagged for leveraging. That gave the Falcons a new set of downs, and Patterson found a gaping hope up the middle for a 12-yard TD run.

Patterson also had a 7-yard score on the game’s opening possession. He finished with 108 yards rushing and 27 more receiving.

The Falcons led 14-0 and then 21-3 on Matt Ryan’s TD pass to Russell Gage, but the Jags clawed their way back into the game late. Lawrence found Tavon Austin for a score and connected with James O’Shaughnessy for a 2-point conversion. Matt Wright added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth period to make it a one-score game.

Jacksonville forced a punt and got the ball back with 2:14 remaining, but Lawrence threw incomplete on four straight downs.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Atlanta returns home to host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay next Sunday.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

Advertisement

_____