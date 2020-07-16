Falcons announce changes, options for season ticket holders

In a letter to Falcons season ticket holders Thursday, AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon and Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay announced some changes fans can expect for games at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

The letter said "the game-day experience this season will be different from what you’ve come to expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," and that changes include limited capacity seating, mandatory face coverings, no pre-game and halftime activities and other measures to ensure the health and safety of Falcons players, coaches, staff and fans.

Fans who want to attend 2020 home Falcons games must participate in a survey the team sends out, from which a drawing will be selected "to attend select home games if that is ultimately allowed by the NFL and local authorities amid the current circumstances around each game."

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage in the second half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In light of the pandemic and the new requirements, the Falcons are giving PSL owners the following options for the 2020 season:

Credit for any funds already paid toward your 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.

Should you choose to keep your season ticket credit on account and are current on your 2020 payment obligations, your 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off your 2020 ten game plan) regardless of whether you attend any 2020 home games.

If you are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, please reach out to your service representative and the Falcons will work with you directly on the best solution for you.

Members who are paying their annual PSL installments have the option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.

Whether or not you elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, your contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.

"Over the past few months, our facilities and operations teams have been working diligently with both local and national health and safety organizations as well as other organizations around the world to determine best practices for keeping our fans and staff safe," the letter read. "I’m very proud to share that the care we take at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been studied and utilized across our industry and I can assure you that Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues to be the premiere sports and entertainment venue in the world."

The letter also said that more financial options, game selection process details and additional health and safety measures that will be implemented for the 2020 season will be announced next week.