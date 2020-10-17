Dodgers defeat Braves, force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers avoided elimination Saturday, defeating the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series by a final score of 3-1.

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried went 6 and 2/3 innings, giving up 3 earned runs all in the first inning. Frie bounced back throughout the remainder of his outing and ultimately struck out 5 hitters.

Max Fried took his first loss all year for the Braves, who were trying to celebrate manager Brian Snitker’s 65th birthday with the franchise’s first World Series since 1999.

Buehler and Fried met in series the opener and both gave up one run before Atlanta scored four times in the ninth inning for a 5-1 victory.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled to deep right and drove in Nick Markakis to cut the Dodgers lead to 3-1 in 7th.

The would end up being the only scoring play for Atlanta who went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the 2nd.

The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999, the Dodgers haven’t won the title since 1988.

Los Angeles won 7-3 in Game 5, boosted when catcher Will Smith homered off Braves reliever Will Smith. It marked the first time since at least 1961 that a hitter homered off a pitcher with the same name, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Game 7 is Sunday night, with right-hander Tony Gonsolin expected to go for the Dodgers against 22-year-old rookie right-hander Ian Anderson, who has thrown 15 2/3 scoreless innings in his three postseason starts.

The Dodgers are playing in a Game 7 for the third time in four years. They beat Milwaukee 5-1 in the deciding game of the 2018 NLCS, after losing 5-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Atlanta hasn’t played in a Game 7 since its 15-0 win over St. Louis in the 1996 NLCS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.