Cordarrelle Patterson's pregame tradition

No matter the location, whether it's snowy Buffalo, New York or even Atlanta, running back Cordarrelle Patterson makes friends with fans with his unique pregame tradition.

It's hard to miss Patterson on the field before every game. Fans of all ages gather around not to see him run, but to catch one of his passes. Though the do-it-all running back doesn't play quarterback for the Falcons, he's not afraid to launch a couple passes into the stands.

"These fans traveled across the country to see us play. For some it’ll probably be their first or last time seeing us play so why not go out there and interact with you as much as I can," Patterson told FOX 5 Sports. "I just try to show my appreciation for them coming out."

Making it a pregame tradition, Patterson can be found playing catch with as many fans as he can. He also signs autographs, takes selfies, and greets any fan, no matter the loyalty, all before playing 60 minutes of football.

"Some of the fans don't care who it is, they just want to interact with a player," Patterson said. "They don't care if it's a home or an away team, they just want to just have fun and that's what I'm here for. I'm always having fun, smiling, and just trying to enjoy myself."

Everywhere the Falcons have visited this season, Patterson has rewarded early arriving fans with a fun spectacle, something he says he does because it's the way he plays the game.

"That’s just who I am. I don't do it for the media. I don't do it for no likes, no comments, none of that. I just do it because it’s something I've been doing my whole life, and I'm going to continue to do it until I get done playing."