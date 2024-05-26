Christopher Bell wins the Coca-Cola 600 after race called with 151 laps left due to wet weather

article

Christopher Bell won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the race was called with 151 laps remaining after being halted for more than two hours because of rain.

Bell led a race-high 90 laps to win his eighth career Cup Series race, and his first Coca-Cola 600.

Brad Keselowski finished second, William Byron was third, Tyler Reddick was fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

The race was red-flagged just as Kyle Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway to take over driving the Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet. Track officials attempted to dry the track but were unable to do so with the moisture in the air.

Kyle Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway and planned take over driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports at the Coca-Cola 600 while fans hoped the race would resume following a race delay.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com H1100 Chevrolet, arrives during a weather delay and prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Caroli Expand

After finishing 18th at the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500, Larson flew in two helicopters and one plane to make it back in time to finish NASCAR’s longest race.

Justin Allgaier started the race in the No. 5 car and was running in 13th place with 151 laps to go when the race was red-flagged.

Track officials estimated it would be at least 30 minutes before the race resumed.

Larson arrived at the track on a golf cart, jogged to his pit stall in his fire suit and then put on his helmet and prepared to get into the car. As he was doing so, the race was stopped.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26:, The #5 HendrickCars.com H1100 Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Larson is parked and covered during a weather delay in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Caroli Expand

Allgaier, who runs primarily in the Xfinity Series, was selected to replace Larson because they have a similar body type and seat setup.

Larson hoped to become the first driver since Tony Stewart to run all 1,100 laps at the double, but rain in Indianapolis quickly nixed those plans. The four-hour delay forced Hendrick Motorsports use a backup driver.

Larson finished the Indy 500 with about 120 laps into the 400-lap Coca-Cola 600, then departed for Charlotte.

He never got to turn a lap at Charlotte.

DEFENDING CHAMP OUT EARLY

Ryan Blaney’s bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the Coca-Cola 600 since Jimmie Johnson in 2004-05 ended when his front right tire went down on lap 143, sending him and the No. 12 Ford into the wall and ending his night.

"I just came off pit road and put tires on it and I don’t know if I ran over something, but one of them blew," Blaney said. "I blew a tire going into (turn) three, so I don’t know if I hit something or what, but it’s kind of odd. We’ll have to go back and take a look at it. It stinks."

TRUMP ON HAND

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Expand