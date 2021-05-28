Chances of Soroka return in 2021 getting slimmer

The chances that Braves pitcher Mike Soroka made it back onto a mound in 2021 were getting slimmer and slimmer.

On Friday, Braves manager Brian Snitker told MLB Network "he's down for the year, and hopefully we’ll get him back next year."

However, The Athletic also reported that the one-time Braves ace "hasn't officially been ruled out for this season," and will face re-evaluation after multiple setbacks this spring.

Soroka tore his right Achilles on Aug. 3 and underwent surgery to repair the tear. He pitched in the team’s spring training finale in March, and the Braves had targeted late April for Soroka's return.

The 23-year-old continued to hit roadblocks, though.

Early in the MLB season, Soroka reportedly suffered right-shoulder inflammation.

Then in mid-May, he underwent exploratory surgery to further examine soreness in the Achilles he had repaired.

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Mike Soroka #40 prior to the Atlanta Braves 2021 season home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 09, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Advertisement

Soroka burst onto the scene in 2019, becoming an All-Star with a 2.68 ERA in 29 outings for the NL East-winning Braves. He will have missed almost two full seasons if he returns in 2022.