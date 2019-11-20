Bulldogs hold off Jackets for 5th straight series win

Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points, Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Georgia beat state rival Georgia Tech 82-78 on Wednesday night to continue its recent hold on the series.

Edwards helped fill the scoring void for Georgia (4-0) when Hammonds left the game with four fouls midway through the second half.

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (2-1) with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds to continue his high-scoring start to the season. Devoe had 22 points in each of the Yellow Jackets' first two games.

Georgia kept its lead in double figures most of the second half before weathering Devoe's late spree of three 3-pointers. Donnell Gresham, who had 13 points, sank four free throws for Georgia in the final 30 seconds. The Bulldogs earned their fifth straight win over Georgia Tech. It is the Bulldogs' longest winning streak in the state rivalry since a seven-game streak from 1980-83, when the teams played more than once each season. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is 0-4 in the rivalry.

Junior guard Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech's leader in scoring, assists and steals last season, had two points and two assists in his return after missing one game with an ankle injury. He sat out most of the second half. The Yellow Jackets stayed close, trailing 35-27 at halftime, as Devoe had 14 points.

Edwards, who made his first field goal early in the second half, sank a well-timed 3-pointer about 30 seconds after Hammonds went to the bench following his fourth foul. Georgia Tech's comeback attempt was hurt by its poor free-throw shooting. The Yellow Jackets made only 12 of 23 free throws.

