Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

By Tom Withers
Published 
NFL
Associated Press
GettyImages-1237235862.jpg article

File: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky

Expand

CLEVELAND - Baker Mayfield's rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday when the Browns traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Mayfield, pushed out of his starting job by the Browns' pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be completed until the QB passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield's $18.8 million contract for next season. Cleveland plays Carolina in the opener.

The top pick in 2018, Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to Houston for Watson, who is facing a possible NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

RELATED: Attorneys seeking NFL documents investigating Deshaun Watson

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas, and settled 20 of 24 lawsuits.

Mayfield, who played most of last season with a left shoulder injury, felt betrayed by Cleveland’s move, demanded a trade and then had to wait until the Browns found a team both interested in him and willing to take on his salary.

Mayfield will compete for Carolina's starting job with Sam Darnold.