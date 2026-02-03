Braves look ahead to new broadcasts and big anniversary plans

article

The Brief Braves preparing for changes in how games are broadcast Team previewed giveaways for its 60th season in Atlanta Hank Aaron Week will feature field upgrades and community events



Atlanta Braves fans could soon be watching games in a new way.

What we know:

Team leaders say a shift in Braves broadcasting is coming after regional sports network Main Street Sports announced that six teams have left the network. The Braves are among the remaining clubs expected to follow a similar move.

In a statement, the Braves said they were disappointed by the announcement but stressed they have been preparing for this possibility. The team said it plans to share details about its broadcast future in the coming weeks. Sports Business Journal has reported the Braves are expected to launch their own network.

What's next:

While those changes take shape, the Braves are also rolling out plans for a milestone season as the franchise celebrates 60 years in Atlanta.

The team previewed a slate of giveaways, including a Legendary Alumni Collection featuring a 1980s powder blue replica jersey honoring Dale Murphy. A new bobblehead series will spotlight Chris Sale, Andruw Jones and Michael Harris II.

Fans can also expect regular gate giveaways and a theme night during every Friday home game throughout the season.

The Braves will again host Hank Aaron Week, which includes unveiling new baseball and softball fields at four local high schools. Each site will feature a turf infield and additional upgrades. The first unveiling is scheduled at Booker T. Washington High School. The week will also include a volunteer day of service, a food pantry donation at the Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy and Atlanta Public Schools’ baseball media day at Truist Park.