Morehouse College fined after incident during weekend basketball game

Tuskegee Golden Tigers men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor was briefly detained and led off the court in handcuffs after Tuskegee’s road loss to Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Saturday night in Atlanta, an incident that later resulted in a conference fine against the host school.

What we know:

Video from the arena shows Taylor speaking with a law enforcement officer during the postgame handshake line before being handcuffed and escorted away, prompting visible shock from players and fans. According to previous reporting, the exchange began after Taylor raised concerns about safety when Morehouse football players reportedly entered the handshake line following the game.

Tuskegee athletic director Reginald Ruffin said Taylor was attempting to prevent a potentially volatile situation, citing the rivalry between the schools and the risk of escalation. Ruffin said Taylor asked security to remove the football players but encountered what he described as an aggressive response. Taylor later said he felt violated by the encounter and stressed that his actions were intended to protect student-athletes.

Police removed the handcuffs a short time later, and Taylor was allowed to leave the arena with his team. No charges were filed.

Following the game, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference reviewed video, reports and on-site observations. SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said the conference determined that Morehouse failed to meet required security standards for a host institution, particularly regarding crowd control and the safe movement of visiting teams.

The SIAC fined Morehouse College an undisclosed amount and ordered corrective measures to ensure compliance with conference security policies in future events. Holloman said the conference expects its member schools to provide competitive environments that prioritize safety, professionalism and mutual respect.

Taylor is in his sixth season as head coach at Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers entered the game with a strong record and remain undefeated at home this season.