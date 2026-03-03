Braves Jurickson Profar reportedly fails drug test, facing suspension

article

The Brief Jurickson Profar reportedly failed a second MLB drug test and is facing a 162-game suspension. The suspension would sideline him for the full season without pay and make him ineligible for the postseason. The Braves gain payroll flexibility but must quickly adjust their outfield and DH plans.



The Atlanta Braves are dealing with another major blow.

What we know:

Outfielder Jurickson Profar has reportedly tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for a second time, which would trigger a 162-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s drug policy, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A second violation reportedly carries a full-season ban without pay and postseason ineligibility. Profar was set to earn $15 million this year, meaning the suspension would clear that salary from the books.

Profar hit .245 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80 games last season and was expected to split time in left field and at designated hitter.

Now, Atlanta will most likely turn to Mike Yastrzemski for more consistent work in left field. Once Sean Murphy is fully healthy, he and Drake Baldwin could rotate at DH.

The extra payroll space could give the Braves room to pursue pitching help — but it also leaves a noticeable gap in the lineup heading into the season.

The 33-year-old player will be the 6th player to receive a 162-game for PED use since the MLB increased the penalty for two-time offenders to a full season in 2014, ESPN says.

At this time, it does not appear that the Atlanta Braves have released a statement regarding the violation.