Braves returning to Xfinity after new agreement with Comcast

The Atlanta Braves will return to Comcast Xfinity starting this Thursday.

Diamond Sports Group, the owners of Bally Sports regional networks, and Comcast have reached an agreement, the companies announced on Monday. The blackout has affected viewers since May 1.

Starting with Thursday’s home game against the Marlins at 7:20 p.m., Braves fans on Comcast will be able to tune in, marking the beginning of a four-game series.

Other major markets affected by the dispute included Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit, and Minneapolis.

Bally Sports South and Southeast in Atlanta, part of the 15 regional sports networks nationwide, had been removed from Comcast when the previous contract expired on May 1. These networks also broadcast Atlanta Hawks games.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond Sports, released the following statement:

"Entering a new carriage agreement with Comcast, our third-largest distributor, is a critical step forward in our restructuring effort, and we are pleased that fans will again be able to access broadcasts of their local teams through Xfinity. With certainty on our distribution, we are focused on finalizing an agreement with the NHL and resolving our ongoing negotiations with the NBA. We are mindful that time is of the essence with basketball and hockey seasons fast approaching, and once agreements with our team and league partners are complete, we intend to move expeditiously to present a plan of reorganization to the Court."

"We appreciate Diamond Sports working with us to reach a solution that returns the Bally Sports RSNs to our Ultimate TV customers in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports," said Greg Rigdon, President of Content Acquisition for Comcast in a statement on Monday. "We look forward to making these networks available on August 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again."

Diamond Sports is emerging from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing made last year. It is due back in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

Comcast announced it would issue credits ranging from $8 to $10 to customers, and potentially more in certain areas, depending on the number of available regional sports networks during the blackout.