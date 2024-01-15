Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons complete interview with coach Bill Belichick, staffers say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Falcons
Foxborough, MA - January 11: New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons are one step closer to finding their newest head coach, according to an article published Monday night.

They completed an interview with Bill Belichick, the beloved ex-New England Patriots head coach who parted ways with the organization last week after 24 years.

Belichick, who is known as one of the greatest head coaches of all time, is an eight-time Super Bowl champion. Six of those wins came from his time with the Patriots.

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following individuals:

  • Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald
  • Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan
  • San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks
  • Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
  • Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver
  • Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay are leading the interview process for the Falcons with input from GM Terry Fontenot.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.