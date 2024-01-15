Atlanta Falcons complete interview with coach Bill Belichick, staffers say

article

The Atlanta Falcons are one step closer to finding their newest head coach, according to an article published Monday night.

They completed an interview with Bill Belichick, the beloved ex-New England Patriots head coach who parted ways with the organization last week after 24 years.

Belichick, who is known as one of the greatest head coaches of all time, is an eight-time Super Bowl champion. Six of those wins came from his time with the Patriots.

The Falcons have completed initial head coach interviews with the following individuals:

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver

Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay are leading the interview process for the Falcons with input from GM Terry Fontenot.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.