Atlanta United star Josef Martinez undergoes knee surgery
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez has undergone surgery on his right knee, more than two weeks after he tore his ACL during the league-opening match at Nashville. Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation at UPMC hospital in Pittburgh. The striker gave a thumbs-up as he posed in his bed alongside one of his doctors, Volker Musahl. Also performing the surgery was Freddie Fu, the Pittsburgh-based orthopedic specialist who was hailed for saving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after he ruptured knee ligaments in 2017. The MLS season is now on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.