Atlanta United signs free agent Jürgen Damm

Atlanta United added free agent midfielder Jürgen Damm Wednesday, but he won't join the Five Stripes until August, after MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Damm's discovery rights were acquired from Houston in exchante for $50,000 in general allocation money. He will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, the team said.

The 27-year-old most recently thrived in Liga MX for Tigres UANL, where he was part of four Mexican championship teams, winning the Liga MX Apertura in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and then the Liga MX Clausura title in 2019.

PACHUCA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Jürgen Damm #25 of Tigres controls the ball during the 4th round match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2020 Liga MX at Hidalgo Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Pachuca, Mexico. (Photo by Ma Expand

"It’s exciting to add a player with Jürgen’s pedigree and winning mentality and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a team realse. "He’s excelled in Liga MX, as well on the international level with the Mexican National Team and we believe he can make an immediate impact in MLS. Jürgen is versatile to play on either wing, and with his pace and ability to beat defenders 1v1 to deliver a cross, he gives us another valuable weapon in our attack."

In 172 appearances, Damm notched 13 goals and 23 assists. He has played in 22 Concacaf Champions League matches and made four appearances in the 2015 Copa Libertadores. He also made his debut with the Mexican National Team in March 2015 and has since appeared 12 times for his country, scoring one goal in a World Cup Qualifying match against Honduras in November 2015.