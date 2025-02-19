Atlanta United kicks off the new season this weekend in Atlanta

Atlanta United kicks off its 2025 season this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, facing CF Montréal in a highly anticipated home opener.

Miguel Almirón Returns

One of the biggest storylines of the match is the return of Miguel Almirón, who will wear an Atlanta United uniform for the first time since leaving the club in 2019. The midfielder was a key part of the team’s 2018 MLS Cup-winning squad before moving to the English Premier League.

New Faces on the Pitch

Atlanta United fans will also get their first look at newcomers Mateusz Klich and Emmanuel Latte Lath, both set to make their home debuts. Their arrival adds depth to a squad that has high expectations this season.

Veterans Expect Big Things

With the addition of new talent, veterans like Saba Lobjanidze believe the team is poised for a stronger season. Expectations are high as Atlanta United aims to return to the top of the MLS standings.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Atlanta United looks to start the season with a victory.