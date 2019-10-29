Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Falcons cut longtime kicker Matt Bryant

Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Matt Bryant in his 11th seasons with the team.

According to the Falcons, Bryant will be replaced with 25-year-old Younghoe Koo as their kicker.

Bryant was the franchise's all-time leading scorer with an 87.5% success rate at field goal attempts as a Falcons (259 out of 296 attempts) and a 99% success at extra points. This season, his field goal attempt success rate has dropped to 64.3%.

The move comes after Bryant missed 51-yard and 53-yard field goals in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons selected Koo after a private workout on Monday with both him and Elliot Fry.

“I’ve got a long history with him, so I know kind of where it's at,” Quinn said to AtlantaFalcons.com. “Over the last few weeks, we've missed the mark. Like anything, you want to take a look and evaluate.”

Koo, who had previously been a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, attended Georgia Southern and has recently been a kicker as part of the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends.

Bryant had previously been released by the team earlier in 2019 when the Falcons signed Giorgio Tavecchio. He re-signed with the team for a one-year, $3 million contract in August after his replacement struggled in the preseason.