Atlanta Falcons cut longtime kicker Matt Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Matt Bryant in his 11th seasons with the team.

According to the Falcons, Bryant will be replaced with 25-year-old Younghoe Koo as their kicker.

Bryant was the franchise's all-time leading scorer with an 87.5% success rate at field goal attempts as a Falcons (259 out of 296 attempts) and a 99% success at extra points. This season, his field goal attempt success rate has dropped to 64.3%.

The move comes after Bryant missed 51-yard and 53-yard field goals in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons selected Koo after a private workout on Monday with both him and Elliot Fry.

“I’ve got a long history with him, so I know kind of where it's at,” Quinn said to AtlantaFalcons.com. “Over the last few weeks, we've missed the mark. Like anything, you want to take a look and evaluate.”

Koo, who had previously been a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, attended Georgia Southern and has recently been a kicker as part of the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends.

Bryant had previously been released by the team earlier in 2019 when the Falcons signed Giorgio Tavecchio. He re-signed with the team for a one-year, $3 million contract in August after his replacement struggled in the preseason.