Anthony Edwards declares for NBA Draft

Potential top draft pick and Georgia standout Anthony Edwards has declared for the NBA Draft.

UGA confirmed reports of Edwards' decision Friday.

Edwards appears to have signed with representative Octagon, which also represents Hawks Trae Young and Cam Reddish.

The Holy Spirit Prep product averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dawgs this year. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches as well as the conference's Newcomer of the Year by the AP.